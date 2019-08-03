WELLS — The city at the center of southern Minnesota is celebrating its sesquicentennial with a history book, veterans tributes, hometown heroes exhibit, street dance and more.
The city of Wells is 150 years old this year. Now a city of 2,300, Wells was founded in 1869 by railroad entrepreneur Col. Clark Thompson because it was halfway between southern Minnesota’s western and eastern borders. Thompson already had his own namesakes. So the new town was named after his in-laws, according to Betsy Hermanson, historian for the Faribault County town.
Hermanson and other volunteers have planned a two-week birthday bash that commences this Friday.
Many of the sesquicentennial events will recognize citizens past and current who have served in the military and as first-responders.
Sesquicentennial committee member Lyle Doerr Jr. said the theme was inspired by the recent death of his father, a Wells resident and Navy veteran.
Doerr is leading the organizing of a 10-day exhibit with displays and resources from regional military museums and service organizations. The displays will include a tribute to prisoners of war, replica World War I posters, and trunks with reproduction uniforms from three wars.
Veteran and active service men and women are invited for a free meal as the exhibit opens on Friday. The Minnesota National Guard 34th Infantry Red Bull Band also is coming Friday evening to give a concert.
The New Ulm Civil War Battery is coming to Wells on Aug. 17 to fire cannons and teach about the Civil War.
On Aug. 18, a traveling century-old bell will be rung during a ceremony honoring servicemen and women and first responders who died in the line of duty.
Other sesquicentennial events include a two-day craft show and swap meet and a downtown street dance.
All of the events are free, though donations will be accepted and used to help maintain and improve Veterans Memorial Park.
Hermanson and other volunteers also have been busy assembling a new pictorial history book and a new exhibit at the Wells Depot Museum.
The exhibit highlights “hometown heroes” who helped make Wells the town it is today, said Hermanson, who is director of the museum located in a restored railroad depot. Hermanson said many of the “heroes” quietly volunteered with little or no recognition — until today.
The book also is dedicated to the town’s change-makers.
“Their strength and foresight, passed down through generations, has kept Wells strong and flourishing and ready to march forward into the future,” the dedication concludes.
The new book draws from a centennial book and newspaper clippings, but also debuts photos and stories newly shared by Wells community members.
Net proceeds from the $21 book will go toward the Depot Museum’s next project: reviving a building adjacent to the depot. Built in 1903 as a cafe for railroad travelers, the building would be restored to house more museum exhibits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.