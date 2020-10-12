WELLS — A Wells teenager is accused of groping two girls and threatening to kill a man who hit him with a flower pot.
Adrian Scott Banashak, 19, was charged Monday in Faribault County District Court with felony terroristic threats, two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor assault.
Bankashak reportedly came to a Wells residence intoxicated Sunday and grabbed a 15-year-old girl's buttocks and a 16-year-old girl's breast.
He then punched a man's vehicle and took a swing at the man while holding a nail in his hand, according to a court complaint. The man said he then used a flower pot to hit Bankashak in self-defense.
One of the girls said she heard Bankashak threaten to kill the man.
