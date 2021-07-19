WELLS — Highways 22 and 109 in Wells will have smoother pavement in about five years, along with new underground utilities.
Whether the reconstructed roadways will have new bike lanes and trails or whether parking will be prioritized instead might be decided by what Wells residents tell the Minnesota Department of Transportation in the next 17 days.
MnDOT is planning to spend between $10.2 million and $13.8 million in 2026 for a complete reconstruction of Highway 22, the main north-south route through Wells, and the western section of Highway 109.
With the roads torn up from top to bottom, it's a good opportunity to consider pedestrian improvements, bike lanes and trails, safer crossings and more, said Mathew Thibert, the project manager for MnDOT.
Rather than just show Wells residents the set of four design options, MnDOT also put in temporary bike lanes on Highway 109 with buffers between the bicycle lanes and the vehicle lanes. And there's a temporary bump-out in place on one of the Highway 22 intersections to show how that design can shorten pedestrian crossings.
"We wanted to give people a feel for what this would be like, either on 109 or 22," Thibert said. "... It gives people a chance to provide some real-life feedback rather than just looking at a plan sheet."
Between now and Aug. 5, people are asked to weigh in on the options — which range from minimal changes with on-street parking preserved on each roadway to a design that would add bike lanes with buffers while eliminating parking. Two options take a middle-of-the-road approach to the redesigns, and the final design may turn out to be a hybrid of several.
"Maybe we don't do things throughout the corridor, maybe it's just a segment of the corridor," he said. "... Maybe we can tailor them, mix and match."
MnDOT staff will be at the Wells Farmers Market from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, showing off the draft design concepts and taking input. Wells residents and others who use the highways can also go to the project website — mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy22wells/meetings.html — to review the options, take a survey and write notes expressing concerns or support for individual features.
A summary of the public input will be presented to the Wells City Council later this summer, and a preferred alternative is expected to be selected by the fall.
