WELLS — A Wells woman is accused of biting a man she knows and cutting him with a knife.
Elizabeth Randal Bittman, 33, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Tuesday in Faribault County District Court.
After a child called 911 Saturday, a man told a responding officer Bittman “pulled a knife” on him and bit him during an argument, according to a court complaint. The man had a cut and bite marks on his hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.