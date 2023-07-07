MANKATO — The Minnesota Welsh Association is inviting local residents to join them on a bus trip to the North American Festival of Wales over Labor Day weekend.
The annual gathering, which has been established since 1929, brings together people who like to celebrate and preserve heritage from Wales.
This year’s stop is in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Karen Wojahn, a board member with the Minnesota Welsh Association and Welsh North American Association, said this year’s festival will include history seminars as well as competitions and events for poetry recitals, visual arts, singing and more, all tied to Welsh culture.
The festival will also include a chance to visit the Archive for Welsh America in Nebraska.
“It’s a gathering of people who are interested in culture, not necessarily their own. They may not have any Welsh heritage, but it’s a cultural gathering to promote and preserve that culture from that country,” Wojahn said.
The Welsh were some of the first immigrants to Blue Earth County after it was founded, according to the Blue Earth County Historical Society. Areas from South Bend to Judson were settled by Welsh farmers.
MWA’s bus will depart from Minneapolis on Aug. 31, make a stop in Mankato and continue on to Nebraska.
They will return on Sept. 4.
Costs for the bus are $50 a person for MWA members or $75 a person for non-members.
Those interested must register for the festival on their own for additional costs.
For more information, visit MWA’s website.
