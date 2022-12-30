MANKATO — While most will be watching the clock tick to midnight on New Year's Eve to toast a glass of bubbly and cap off the party, Jeff Wersal will be watching the minutes tick down until he officially becomes the new Blue Earth County sheriff at one minute past midnight.
"It's pretty exciting," Wersal said Friday afternoon, as Judge Kurt Johnson was preparing to swear him in as the new sheriff at a ceremony at the county Justice Center.
Many of the dozens of family, friends and colleagues attending noted they'd never seen Wersal in a uniform before.
Wersal, a lieutenant in the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, hasn't routinely worn a department uniform since 2015 when he was appointed to lead the multi-jurisdictional Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Wersal said he'll spend the coming weeks settling into his new job but has already appointed Jeremy Brennan as his chief deputy, and Chad Rush is taking over his drug task force position.
He said one of his first tasks will be appointing an emergency management director, a job left open upon the retirement of Mike Maurer. Wersal said he will soon be asking the County Board to approve someone for the position.
Sheriff Brad Peterson announced earlier this year that he is retiring after 28 years in the position.
In a statement, Peterson said it is "humbling to have worked 44 years and 8 months in law enforcement here in Blue Earth County with the last 28 years as your sheriff."
He said he always felt support from citizens. "I thank you all so very much. There have been a lot of kind words and gestures and they will not be forgotten."
Peterson sent special thanks to the late Gary Gilman, a close friend who gave Peterson a job in 1994 when Peterson filed to run for sheriff and was required to take a leave of absence with no pay during the duration of his campaign.
"I want to especially thank all the staff at the Sheriff's Office for all their support over my tenure. I also need to thank my wife for the years of support and my children for all the times they put up with Dad getting calls that took me away from our family time."
Wersal won the election in November, getting 52% of the vote to patrol captain Paul Barta’s 48%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.