MANKATO — From helping students apply to college to planning training for her colleagues, West High School counselor Amanda Bomstad's responsibilities are multitudinous.
The recently named Minnesota Secondary Counselor of the Year said she is most proud of her student support small groups.
She brings together students who are struggling with the same issue, such as anxiety or the loss of a loved one. She works to create a safe space for students to realize they are not alone. They share and learn from their peers as well as school counselors.
Bomstad helped develop the curriculum for the groups and has shared it with other counselors and social workers across the state.
Parent Ann Schwartz said the grief group created a “safe environment” for her children to cope with their father's death.
“She has been an instrumental mentor in their lives and assisted them in staying grounded, mentally strong and healthy in spite of this great loss,” Schwartz wrote in a letter nominating Bomstad for the Secondary Counselor of the Year honor from the Minnesota School Counselors Association.
Bomstad not only received that award, she was chosen as the state's entrant into the American School Counselors Association's Counselor of the Year contest.
The state association annually recognizes four counselors representing the elementary, middle, and secondary (high school) levels, as well as one who works at a K-12 school.
New Ulm Middle School counselor Kayla Sandersfeld was honored as the 2020 Middle School Counselor of the Year.
A committee selects one of the four state honorees to move on to the national contest. Bomstad was selected and will take a trip to Washington, D.C. next winter.
Mankato Area Public Schools counselor Marcy Koch represented the state in 2016-2017 after being named the Minnesota Elementary Counselor of the Year. Bomstad was her nominator.
Bomstad was nominated by Loyola Catholic School counselor Jessica Kirchner and St. Peter Public Schools counselor Laura Zender, who serve with Bomstad on the board of the regional chapter of the School Counselors Association.
They praised Bomstad's leadership skills and willingness to help colleagues from across the region.
“Whenever I'm out of ideas for what to do next, I often pick up the phone to call Amanda to see what she might suggest,” Kirchner wrote in her nomination. “She has always given her time to help problem solve and offer her thoughts.”
As the Mankato Area School District's director of counseling, Bomstad supervises over 20 other counselors and leads their professional development. Her many other duties include leading the student class registration process, developing accommodation plans for students with health challenges, representing counselors' needs to district administration, and leading idea-sharing meetings between school counselors and community mental health service providers.
She also is the counselor for all of the seniors and a third of the sophomores at West High School. She supports them any way she can in their academics, college and career planning and social-emotional well-being, she said.
She continues to work with students via phone, email and video conference while students are learning remotely. Her student small groups continue to meet via teleconference.
West senior Carly Wiste said she knew after their first meeting that Bomstad “was going to be a huge part of my life.” In her nomination letter, Wiste said she has benefited from the student grief group and one-on-one meetings with Bomstad.
“Even though she is one of the busiest people I know, she will find time to meet with me,” Wiste wrote. “I am going to miss her more than anything next year. She was my rock throughout high school, but I know she gave me the tools that I need in order to succeed.”
