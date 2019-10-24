MANKATO — Another new bank name has been added to the Mankato market with West Des Moines-based West Bank opening a branch in downtown Mankato.
"West Bank has a history of being one of the top-performing banks in the Midwest and nationally," said Market President Tom Lentz.
The Mankato branch and new branches in St. Cloud and Owatonna are part of a push by West Bank into Minnesota. West Bank's other Minnesota branch, in Rochester, opened in 2013.
Founded in 1893, the publicly traded West Bank has assets of $2.2 billion. Besides their Minnesota office, West Bank has eight offices in the Greater Des Moines, Iowa, area and one in Coralville, Iowa.
Lentz, previously Mankato president of Bremer Bank, said that while West Bank is new to Mankato, the local and group leadership has deep roots in the area.
The regional leadership team overseeing the Mankato, St. Cloud and Owatonna banks include Brad Peters, group president, Dave Nelson, CEO, and Harlee Olafson, chief risk officer, all of whom had careers in Mankato.
"Our team has deep roots, long tenures in Mankato, even though the bank is new," Lentz said.
The bank is at 122 N. Broad St. in the building that houses Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic (the former Meyer & Sons).
"Ultimately we hope we'll reach some critical mass and buy some land and build a building, but that's down the road," Lentz said.
West Bank has community advisory boards at each of its locations, something Lentz said has helped the Mankato branch get quick traction.
"They give us advice on things they think we should be involved in in the market. These are longtime business people in the Mankato market. They also advocate for us in the community. We've been well-received," Lentz said.
Mark Draper is one of 11 community board members for West Bank.
"I really like the idea of their community involvement. This board has some discretionary funds that all stay in Mankato," said Draper, owner of River City Electric Co.
"It's more a community thing than a banking thing. Mankato is a great community, and I think West Bank is here to help the community, not just through loans but investing in the community."
Draper, who has been an electrical contractor for decades, said he also has respect for Lentz, who loaned him money when he started his own business seven years ago.
"Tom gave me a chance when I started my business when a lot of others didn't. Tom saw something in me and took a chance on me, and he's why my business is where it is now."
Others on the advisory board are Bryan Bode, Mike Hennek, Dr. Wynn Kearney, Steve Kibble, Bruce Kinsella, Tim Lidstrom, David Pfeffer, Mark Phinney, Art Westphal and Randy Westman.
Lentz said the Mankato area is a good place for banking.
"I've been in town since 1997 and I look at the growth Mankato has experienced, and it's phenomenal. There's so much going on. It's a regional hub. You see all the redevelopment in downtown. It's a good place for a lot of businesses, not just banks."
While people have seen a lot of new bank names and buildings in Mankato in recent years, Lentz said most are not new to the community.
"It's banks changing names (as they are acquired by other banks) and building new locations. You have banks that were in a strip mall or something and they build big, new, visible locations."
