MANKATO — There was no threat determined at Mankato West High School after Mankato Public Safety responded to an active shooter report at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, the city of Mankato said in a news release.
The school was locked down and police searched the buildings on the school grounds and found nothing. Police gave the all clear about 11:22 a.m., and students returned to a normal class schedule.
According to the release, it’s believed the call was a hoax, also known as "swatting," which is when someone makes a prank call to law enforcement claiming an emergency and provides a real address for someone to respond.
Several other schools in the region have received similar calls providing identical details. The news release said it’s believed this is part of a nationwide swatting incident occurring in multiple states, which has been confirmed by the FBI.
Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson said the district takes threats of safety and security to kids and staff seriously.
“So when those calls come in, we do not dismiss those as oh this can’t be true. We work with our partners to investigate it, but what we also know is that when it does turn out to be a hoax, that it’s very unsettling,” he said.
Scott Hare, director of student support services for the school district, said he know such events are disturbing.
"We know this is stressful for our parents and stressful for our students. But it has to be taken seriously."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.
