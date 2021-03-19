MANKATO — West High School teacher Steve Jones is retiring this spring with one long-sought title finally achieved: adviser of Minnesota State High School Mathematics League champions.
The West math team was crowned Class AA winners at the Mathematics League state tournament on Monday. The team of eight Scarlets was the top overall performer in its division in a series of individual and team tests.
It was an accomplishment for team members Noah Gersich, Lane Alfstad, Fawzaan Hashmi, Tim Cain, Jack Roering, Jacob Tostenson, Jonah Zhao, Raymond Zhao and Sam Gersich.
It was an extra special accomplishment for Jones, who founded the Mankato West Math League 36 years ago.
Generations of Scarlet math whizzes have consistently done well at regional competitions. And teams led by Jones have earned a number of invitations to state tournaments. But until a few years ago a state champion title was out of reach.
For decades the league divided schools into two classes and West was one of the smallest schools in the upper class, Jones said. The West team faced long odds going up against much larger schools.
But in 2018-2019 the league added a third class. West now is going up against schools of a similar size.
In 2019 West came in second in the new Class AA. Last year West finished third.
Team captain Noah Gersich had hopes the elusive first-place finish was within reach this year.
“I knew we had a decent chance,” the senior said.
The team had put in extra practice hours this year, Noah Gersich said. They also had put in some extra time strategizing on how to capitalize on team members' strengths. And they had formed a tight bond despite the fact many of the practices and competitions had to be moved to a virtual format because of the pandemic.
Team members compete individually in two of four subjects — algebra, geometry, trigonometry and pre-calculus. Then teams get 30 minutes to work together to solve six problems from multiple math disciplines.
Scores from both rounds determine a team's ranking. Competitors also earn individual scores. Noah Gersich was individually the top scorer in the region and finished 24th in the state.
Jones said he places the emphasis on improvement, and he's most proud of how hard each of the team members worked to better their math skills.
Freshman Sam Gersich said practice is key.
“The kids who show up to practice are the ones who do the best,” he said. “It definitely helps a ton.”
Jones helps the team members understand complex math concepts and keeps them working toward goals. But the Gersich brothers said he also brings levity to the group, namely in the form of cringe-worthy math jokes.
The team has a few more competitions with other math leagues this spring before Jones retires and Noah Gersich and four other seniors graduate.
Noah said he'll miss the camaraderie the most.
“It offered a chance to engage with other like-minded individuals with a passion for math,” he said.
