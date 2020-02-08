MANKATO — The Mankato West High School speech team placed fifth out of 20 teams at the Crusader Classic at Loyola on Saturday. Individual winners were:
Varsity: Vincent Benzmiller, discussion, fourth; Katriana Berglin, drama, third; Lillian Schmidt, drama, fifth; Melisandra McLaughlin and Katriana Berglin, duo, fifth; Lillan Schmidt and Elli Kim, duo, third; Thomas Kane, extemporaneous speaking, third.
Novice: Emma Steffen, discussion, first; Camryn Mata, discussion, third; Hannah Snyder-Hansen and Anne Neils, duo, seccond; Desiree Maloney, humorous, third; Nora Smentek, humorous, fifth; Klara Lybeck, humorous, first; Ryan Berlin, original oratory, second; Melisandra McLaughlin, prose, second.
