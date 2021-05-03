MANKATO — Three West High School students received recognition at the Minnesota History Day competition, held virtually this year.
Nearly 1,000 middle and high school students entered research projects with a theme this year of “communication in history: the key to understanding.”
Ronan Corley earned second place in the senior individual website contest with her project: “Printing Pamphlets: John Dickinson and the Origins of American Political Ideology.” She earned an invitation to National History Day to be held virtually next month.
Miranda Kubek earned third place for her senior paper: “Silent No More: Communication and Protest in the Time of AIDS.”
Saarah Hassan received an honorable mention for her senior individual documentary: “The Truth of the Balfour Declaration.”
