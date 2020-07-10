MANKATO — Colorful messages such as “together we rise” and “respect existence or expect resistance” cover the stairs and sidewalks outside West High School.
Dozens of West students and supporters gathered outside the school Friday with chalk and posters after senior Aspen Clarksean invited them to “draw messages in support of inclusiveness and equality.”
Clarksean said she decided to organize the event to counter racist videos made by a fellow student and shared on social media.
“As a community, Mankato has an obligation to come together to show we are not represented by one individual,” she said.
Mankato Area School District officials announced Monday they would investigate the video and discipline the student.
West seniors Elli Kim and Jolee Slechta said it was not the first incident of racism they have witnessed at school. They hoped Friday's event sends the message that most students do not tolerate racism.
More broadly the pair said they also aimed to promote equality for all walks of people. They made signs and hung them on the tennis courts addressing gay rights and other marginalized groups.
“We're just trying to do what we can to unify the community,” Kim said.
West High School Principal Sherri Blasing said she supported the student-driven initiative.
“It's always great when students come up with healthy responses,” she said.
It's not the first time a young member of the Clarksean family has stepped up to support equality this summer. Hudson Clarksean and neighbor Osborne Lorenz, who both will be sixth graders at Dakota Meadows Middle School, recently had a lemonade stand that raised $500 for the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
“It's important to help,” Hudson said as he and Osborne colored the letters “BLM” — short for Black Lives Matter — on a West walkway.
Donations to support the Diversity Council also were collected Friday.
Aspen Clarksean said she believes the School District and Diversity Council do an “excellent job” teaching young people about racism and equality.
“We have learned the horrors so many have faced,” she said. “While we may never be able to understand everyone's pain, we can learn from our past and stand up for the future.”
