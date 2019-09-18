MANKATO — Teacher Kim Hermer usually volunteers to chaperone the fan bus when West High School teams are playing in special away games.
Hermer is often quick to volunteer when any help is needed at the school, says Principal Sherri Blasing. The AVID and English teacher also is an active supporter of students in their extracurricular activities.
“Hermer is a champion for all students,” Blasing said. “She goes above and beyond to ensure students' needs, including academic, social/emotional, and their overall well-being are met.”
Hermer won't be on the fan bus when the Scarlet football team gets to play Sept. 28 at the Minnesota Vikings practice facility in Eagan.
She's bringing her own caravan of supporters to see her being honored as a Teacher of the Game.
Country Financial insurance partnered with the Vikings to recognize a teacher from each school of the six schools that were invited to play at the Vikings' new TCO Performance Center Stadium this fall.
Hermer, who has been teaching at West for 26 years, learned she is her school's honoree Wednesday in a surprise spectacle.
Colleagues lured Hermer to the office during advisory period while other colleagues, members of the school band, former and current students and Country Financial representatives packed into her room.
The band played the school rouser as a stunned Hermer returned and was presented with gifts.
The insurance company donated $1,000 that Hermer can use for classroom supplies.
Other prizes included a number of tickets to the West game at the practice stadium, so friends and family can see her on-field recognition during the game.
Blasing said she selected Hermer for the honor after secretively asking staff and students for recommendations.
“(Hermer) is committed to student success and works hard to ensure all members of the school feel valued and have a sense of belonging,” Blasing said.
Senior McKayla Malvin called Hermer an accepting teacher who accommodates students' unique learning styles.
“She goes above and beyond to help students,” Malvin said.
Hermer also will get to watch the Vikings vs. Lions game from a suite at U.S. Bank Stadium in December.
The Wisconsin native said she's excited for that game but it won't sway her allegiance to the Green Bay Packers.
“I am a Vikings fan when they're not playing the Packers,” she said.
