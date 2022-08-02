MANKATO — A Minnesota State University professor who is serving as the state's first Indigenous poet laureate is a recent recipient of a $50,000 award.
Gwen Westerman is one of 22 recipients of Academy of American Poets awards.
Recipients are poets laureate of states, cities or counties who have made positive contributions to their communities in these roles and beyond.
Award funds are to be used to support recipients' public poetry programs in the year ahead. In addition, the academy will provide a total of $72,200 to eight local 501(c)(3) nonprofits that have agreed to support the fellows’ proposed projects.
Westerman is the author of "Follow the Blackbirds" — a poetry collection written in Dakota and English — who teaches American and Native Nations literature, technical communication and humanities at MSU.
Her upcoming projects include a collaboration with the Minnesota Center for the Book to provide outdoor summer workshops that will teach underserved Minnesota youths about art and nature.
Westerman also plans to work with poet Michael Torres and graduate students in the creative writing program at MSU. Three workshops will be designed to encourage the students to write poems on the beauty of state parks. Their poetry later will be published in a digital anthology.
