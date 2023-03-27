MANKATO — A Minnesota State University professor's book of poems has been chosen as the selection for a statewide "common read" program.
Gwen Westerman's "Follow the Blackbirds" was recently picked by One Book One Minnesota, a statewide book club that focuses on a common title. Readers are invited to participate in virtual discussions about the book.
Westerman is Minnesota's current poet laureate as well as a faculty member in MSU's English department.
A limited number of copies of "Follow the Blackbirds" is available at this time from local bookstores and Blue Earth County Library and from Birchbark Books in Minneapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.