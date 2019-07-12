MANKATO — Minnesota's famously hot, humid summer weather will be in full swing next week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting high temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout the week, with high humidity and a chance for storms every day.
NWS meteorologists say dew points will top 70 throughout the weekend and should increase throughout the week, peaking next Friday with a high near 95.
"It'll just be uncomfortable to start the week and by the end of the week it could be awful," NWS meteorologist Mike Griesinger said.
Most days should be sunny, however, which means it's the perfect time for outdoor activities — as long as people are prepared for them.
Medical experts and local public safety officials urge outdoor fun seekers to keep hydrated and take breaks throughout the day if they're going to spend a lot of time outside next week.
"Heatstroke is usually due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or physical exertion in high temperatures," Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato physician Brian Bartlett said in a statement.
Bartlett said heatstroke occurs when the body reaches a temperature of 104 degrees or higher. Symptoms can include confusion, altered speech, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing and a racing heartbeat, among other symptoms.
In addition to heat stroke, heat exhaustion is also a concern. Heat exhaustion presents with similar symptoms as well as a faster pulse and heavy sweating.
Drinking plenty of fluids can help offset those concerns (and no, alcoholic beverages don't count, according to public safety officials). To keep ahead of the heat, wear loose-fitting clothing, apply sunscreen, take it easy during afternoon when it's hottest, and never leave people or pets in parked cars.
The extra humidity will help keep bonfires, camping fires or other recreational flames in check, but local fire officials say caution is still prudent when starting a recreational fire.
"Recreational fires need to be constantly attended," said Jeff Bengtson, Mankato's associate director of public safety overseeing fire services.
Bengtson said residents need to follow recreational fire restrictions such as burning material that doesn't exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high. Logs are best for recreational fires, as branches or other yard waste will only produce more smoke, make the neighborhood smell bad and potentially make neighbors think a house is on fire.
And make sure to put out fires safely with water from a bucket or hose, or dirt.
