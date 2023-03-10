MANKATO — The water-laden snowpack across much of Minnesota has boosted the flood risk this spring, according to the latest report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North Central River Forecast Center.
In the Blue Earth and Nicollet counties area, the risk of major flooding remains relatively low, but slightly higher than normal.
The snow water equivalent is higher than normal. The water equivalent in the snow ranges between 2 and 7 inches in Minnesota.
The water in the snow measured 2.4 inches in Mankato earlier this week, with higher amounts upriver at the start of the Minnesota River near the South Dakota border.
For the Minnesota River at Mankato, significant flood risk remains slight at this point. There is a 20% chance for minor flooding and only about 5% for moderate flooding at Mankato, which are the risk levels normally seen this time of year.
At Henderson, minor potential flood risk stands at 17%, while moderate flood risk is at 8%, nearly the same as the normal prediction for this time of year. There is about a 1% chance of major flooding.
In the Montevideo area, near the upper end of the Minnesota River, the new forecast increases the risk of minor flooding to 93%, as compared to 30% previously. The risk of moderate flooding has risen from 21% to 50%. The risk for major flooding has grown from 11% to 16%.
Things are more problematic in the Mississippi River and St. Croix River basins. Hydrologists now estimate a 61% chance of “major” flooding this spring on the Mississippi River at St. Paul. The chance of major flooding for the St. Croix River at Stillwater has been boosted to 73%. That’s compared to an average chance of just 11% in any given year.
The actual flooding potential will now depend on how quickly the snowpack melts and how much precipitation comes.
NOAA’s overall temperature outlook for the rest of March favors cooler-than-average temperatures, which would be favorable by slowing the melt.
NOAA’s precipitation outlook favors near to above-average precipitation across the Upper Midwest through May.
