The good news: A two-year drought throughout the region has ended. Now for the not-so-good news.
This spring’s plentiful rains have awakened dormant larvae of insects that need water to complete their development. Myriad mosquitoes are hatching in the stagnant and slow-draining pools that remain in recently flooded areas.
Not to pile on, but also thriving this spring are wood ticks, who like to hang out in grass that’s more than 6 inches tall.
“I know it’s now time to start packing some (mosquito) spray and tick repellent,” said Metropolitan Mosquito Control District Public Affairs Manager Alex Carlson.
He’s had to swat away a few skeeters this spring while outdoors coaching his kids’ ballgames.
Mosquitoes may be an important food source for birds and bats, but the needle-nosed insects bite into human skin and draw blood for nourishment.
Most people have itchy reactions to mosquito bites. Some species may carry disease.
The best prevention for homeowners is to reduce breeding areas by removing and/or dumping out water from any open containers in their backyards or on their decks, Carlson said.
His advice for residents of his metro district applies to his southern neighbors who live along the Minnesota River.
Henderson City Administrator Lon Berberich said his town has long dealt with flooded roads in the spring and seasonal battles with swarms of bugs. Residents seem to take both in stride.
“It is what it is,” Berberich said.
“At one time — about 40 years ago — we celebrated Mosquito Days instead of Sauerkraut Days. People at the celebration actually tried to get bit.”
Henderson’s city crews do have plans in place for mosquito control.
“I believe they were scheduled to do an application this week. But then it rained (on Thursday),” Berberich said.
Mankato will begin its campaign against mosquitoes soon, said Michael McCarty, assistant to the city engineer. Bars of a soapy material will be placed on standing water and down street manholes. As the bars liquify, a film is formed on the water surface that affects the maturation of larvae.
“We dispense the bars when everything is calm and low. We put them in areas where the water is stagnant and places that would be good habitat for mosquitoes,” McCarty said.
The highest risk period when mosquitoes may spread disease in Minnesota is mid-summer through early fall. Most of the populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes are higher at that time of year and the viruses that cause disease have had time to become widespread in those species.
In the spring, in areas where woodlands are lush green and meadow grass is tall, mosquitoes compete with another insect that wants to suck our blood.
“Wood tick is the colloquial name in Minnesota for American dog ticks,” said Jonathan D. Oliver, an assistant professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences at the School of Public Health-University of Minnesota.
Dog ticks are brown with whitish to gray markings. Their bodies are oval and flattened in shape. As larvae, they have six legs while nymphs and adults have eight, allowing the insects to effectively crawl through outdoor landscapes as well as animal fur and human hair.
There are 12 other known species of ticks in Minnesota.
“Right now, it’s adult deer tick season,” Oliver said.
Adult female deer ticks are reddish brown with black heads, legs and scutum. Unfed adults don’t have any markings on their bodies. Blacklegged tick is an alternate name for tick species that transmit Lyme disease to humans.
Deer ticks can carry the bacteria that causes the disease’s rash and flu-like symptoms. Joint pain and weakness in the limbs also can occur. Most people who contract Lyme’s disease recover completely with appropriate antibiotic treatment.
The number is low for people who become ill from tick bites, Oliver said.
“It takes at least 24 hours for the disease to be transmitted.
“Wood ticks don’t carry Lyme disease. They are gross, but they are not harmful.”
There are ways Minnesotans enjoying the outdoors can prevent ticks from attaching themselves to skin. They can wear clothing that prevents the insect from reaching skin, and use DEET, which is an effective repellent, Oliver said.
He said people who work in their yards or who walk dogs should develop daily routines of checking themselves and their pets for attached ticks.
It’s also important, he said, to remember to enjoy spring in Minnesota.
“Who can stay indoors this time of year? It’s not worth limiting our enjoyment to avoid ticks.”
