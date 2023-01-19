MANKATO — Another round of snow Thursday made Mankato's already wet January even wetter.
Snowfall totals reached 3.8 inches by early Thursday morning in Mankato, according to National Weather Service reports. Waseca had closer to 6 inches, and some parts of southern Minnesota received as much as 8 inches.
The latest dump of precipitation piled on to what had already been a more snowy, slushy and soggy January than normal.
Snowmelt measurements this month in Mankato, said NWS meteorologist Nick Carletta, were already about 1.6 inches above the normal pace through January's first 17 days. Records show Mankato gets about an inch of snowmelt on average in January, while this year's snowmelt total was at 2.16 inches through Jan. 17.
Add on the precipitation from Thursday, and the snowmelt will only keep inching upward compared to Januaries prior. And January is usually one of the drier months of the year.
”These are the kind of totals we’d expect from one of our wettest months, not our driest,” Carletta said.
The wet conditions are keeping homeowners busy fending off snow accumulation on their roofs. In a similar vein, Connections Shelter at First Presbyterian Church recently had to work around a leaky roof caused by an ice dam.
"That was not on our bingo card for this season,” said Connections co-director Erica Koser.
The issue sprang up after the previous wet winter storm hit the area, causing standing water on the church's flat roof. The shelter shifted guests around as it waited for crews to patch up the leak, while putting a temporary halt on new intakes for about a week.
Koser said she's hopeful the fix will last through the rest of the season. New intakes from the shelter's waitlist resumed as of Wednesday, and there were no further leaks through the roof during Thursday's snowfall.
A month full of moisture does offer some upside when it comes to the region's drought conditions. A slow and steady melt in the spring, combined with the right influx of rain, could soak into the soil enough to loosen the drought's grip on the region.
On the other hand, a quick melt and heavy rains in the spring risks running most of the water into waterways before it has time to absorb into the ground. So although it's been especially wet so far this year, Carletta said, much depends on what happens come spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.