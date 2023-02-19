If a building is ugly or not is pretty subjective.
The truly ugly ones — the old metal-sided buildings that haven’t been kept up — are easy to agree on.
But most of the time, asking what someone thinks of a building is like asking 10 people what pizza shop is best and getting eight different opinions.
One recent survey of the ugliest buildings in America ranked U.S. Bank Stadium seventh.
It might be a point of pride for Vikings fans and clearly a big step up from the old Metrodome, but its bulk, sharp angles and reflective glass leave a unique appearance that many hate. In another global survey the Vikings stadium ranked as the 12th ugliest building in the world.
“Every time I drive by U.S. Bank Stadium, I die a little inside, it’s so ugly and ruins the skyline,” one resident posted in a tweet.
Mankato and North Mankato have seen a lot of new buildings go up in the past decade or so. They’ve transformed the cities, particularly downtown Mankato, and brought jobs, housing, vitality and businesses that most everyone appreciates.
But whether they’re attractive or ugly, fit in or clash with the neighborhood are often debated.
The Profinium and Alltech glass-clad towers along Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato brought modern office space to the city. Some love the reflective, sleek towers. Others think they’re boring, unimaginative and clash with the older brick and Kasota stone architecture downtown.
Developers have told me that they envisioned building an office tower that features more brick, stone and smaller windows but are told by potential office tenants that they want floor-to-ceiling glass, so that’s what they get.
When the Marigold building was built at the base of the Veterans Memorial Bridge in North Mankato it drew plenty of comments, some loving its modern characteristics, others saying it is hideous.
Other buildings worked to meld old and new. The Prairie Care building next to the Mankato library has a brick facade with a large curved bank of windows, and the nearby Eide Bailly office tower went with mostly glass but has Kasota stone woven in on the lower level. The Bridge Plaza building features curves, quite a bit of glass and some Kasota stone as well as a white Alabama stone.
They seem to please or at least be acceptable to most people — a compromise design that appeals to modernists and historical fans.
Mankato and North Mankato have in recent years focused more on spiffing up “gateway” areas — those roads people drive as they enter communities. Highway 169 coming into Mankato and North Mankato, North Riverfront Drive in Mankato and Lookout Drive in North Mankato provide the first views of the cities that people get when they enter town.
North Mankato has been doing corridor studies on Lookout Drive, but there are competing interests. Some plans envision fewer traffic lanes with a grass and tree median, and trees and a walking/bike path on the outer edges. It would be more attractive, but some worry about traffic slowdowns on the busy road and whether plantings on the outer edges of the road would block views of businesses.
The Highway 169 corridor coming into Mankato and North Mankato is an ugly mess. That’s not unique. Like many communities, the area was once on the far outer edge of town and the place to build industrial and heavy-commercial businesses, which aren’t attractive once the cities expand outward.
When a city’s leaders discuss beautifying a gateway area, they often mean getting new, profitable businesses and housing to locate there, constructing new buildings or upgrading existing structures and maybe adding shrubs and trees.
But done right, a good gateway is an attractive and classy welcoming stretch that adds more greenspace, buries utility lines, includes walking/biking paths and limits an assault of commercial business signs.
It’s fair game for anyone to be an architectural critic of what’s built in their town or what has been there for a long time.
I’d be interested in your views of the good, bad and ugly in our local buildings. Send me an email or text. Let me know if it’s OK to use your name or not if I write about your opinions.
Tim Krohn is at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
