Question: I spend a fair amount of time on the road and I see a lot of drivers on their cellphones. What are you guys doing about it?
Answer: Right now, to help change dangerous driving behaviors, law enforcement agencies statewide participated in a distracted driving enforcement campaign April 1-30. We’ve been doing this for several years now as April is “national distracted driving awareness month.”
Along with enforcement, we continue to put this information in newsprint, radio, TV and social media.
No one intends to seriously injure or kill someone by driving distracted, but good intentions alone don’t prevent crashes. Smart choices do. In Minnesota, distracted driving contributed to more than 39,000 crashes from 2017-2021 and an average of 28 deaths and 161 serious injuries each year.
Drive smart and keep yourself and others safe by parking the phone, avoiding distractions and paying attention. Visit HandsFreeMN.org and DriveSmartMN.org for more information.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
