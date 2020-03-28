Question: I was approached at a gas station by a man who asked several questions about the State Patrol squads.
I recently had been issued a 2019 Dodge Charger and the man had noticed its color was a bright maroon.
Answer: Minnesota State Patrol currently has approximately 770 marked squads and 24 specially marked squads. These squads are operated by troopers whose primary job function is road patrol.
Troopers are able to choose from Dodge Chargers or Ford Explorers, depending on what is available when a replacement is required. Both vehicle styles include all-wheel drive, which is necessary for Minnesota winters.
The state patrol issues new squads to troopers when the vehicle reaches approximately 120,000 miles. The retired squads are then auctioned off online to the highest bidder.
The Explorers are painted a distinctive maroon color by Ford. The maroon paint is custom — we are the only agency in the country using it. There is an added cost per vehicle.
The Chargers are painted red octane pearl, Dodge's factory color that's the closest match to the maroon preferred by the state patrol.
The Charger Pursuit I drive is equipped with hands-free Uconnect Bluetooth, a back-up camera and sensors, and the following highlighted features:
• 5.7L WT V8 Hemi engine with 370HP
• Variable Valve Timing to increase fuel economy
• 18-inch steel rims.
• 800 MHZ police radio
• Top speed is about 130 mph, with the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.87 seconds.
Any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.