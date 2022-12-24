Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I’ve seen 60 mph on a white speed limit sign, then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign.
The yellow signs don’t say “limit” on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn’t illegal but not a good idea?
Answer: The white signs are regulatory signs.
Yellow signs are warning and advisory signs. Yellow signs might be seen in areas such as curves, winding roads, etc., to help inform motorists about what is safe.
Regulatory signs:
• Red: Prohibits and commands.
• White: Regulates.
Warning signs:
• Yellow: Warns.
• Yellow-green: Warns and controls pedestrian and bicycle crossings and school areas.
• Orange: Warns and controls in construction zones.
Informational signs:
• Green: Guides and informs.
• Blue: Describes services for motorists.
• Brown: Indicates historic, cultural, or recreational sites.
