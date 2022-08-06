Question: Hello, maybe you can clear this up for me, what is the definition of stop?
I think a slight pause is good enough. I look at it as I am stopping, but everything is clear. So, I can proceed?
Answer: To answer your question, it is called a “stop sign” not a “stopping sign.”
The definition of “stop" means complete cessation from movement, according to Minnesota state statute.
"Stopping" means any halting even momentarily of a vehicle, whether occupied or not, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with the directions of a police officer or traffic-control sign or signal.
Look twice at intersections when turning and changing lanes. Drive smart and pay attention.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
