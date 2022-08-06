Weather Alert

.The potential for training thunderstorms tonight over south central Minnesota will lead to the threat for excessive rainfall and flash flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Minnesota, including the following counties, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&