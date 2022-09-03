Question: What is the Ted Foss law in Minnesota?
Answer: The law got its name from a tragedy. Minnesota’s Ted Foss Move Over Law was named in honor of a State Patrol trooper who was killed near Interstate 90’s Lewiston exit.
Foss was conducting a traffic stop Aug. 30, 2000, on the interstate’s shoulder when he was hit by a passing vehicle. He left behind his wife, Andrea, and two children.
The law states:
• When traveling on a road with two or more lanes, drivers must keep over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated — ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance, construction vehicles and tow trucks.
• Drivers should reduce speed if unable to safely move a vehicle over a lane.
• Failing to take these actions endangers personnel who provide critical and life-saving services. Fines can exceed $130.
Emergency responders working on the shoulder of the road have got your back. Do you have theirs?
Moving over not only helps protect the lives of emergency workers, but also helps protect you.
Hitting a vehicle on the side of the road can result in injury or death for you or those in your vehicle.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
