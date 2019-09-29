BLUE EARTH — Though deer can look cute and cuddly, too many in an urban area can spell trouble for two- and four-legged creatures alike.
Deer have encroached on city areas in Greater Minnesota for decades, leading the Department of Natural Resources to help cities put together organized hunts to cull the herds.
“Holding a controlled hunt is just one tool in our toolbox,” said Stein Innvaer, an area wildlife supervisor for the DNR.
If the deer seem too numerous in an urban area, cities will often advise residents on how to repel deer from their property, or may take some actions to deter deer from public areas. If environmental damage from deer becomes too great or there’s an uptick in deer/human accidents, cities may turn to the DNR for guidance.
That’s what the city of Blue Earth did this year after several years of deer problems.
While Blue Earth residents were used to seeing (or potentially running into) deer on the outskirts of town, the deer in that area grew bold enough to wander through neighborhoods and the downtown.
“We’ve had a lot of citizens concerned that have basically just more or less destroyed landscape,” said Tharen Haugh, a Blue Earth police officer in charge of the city’s new hunt.
Haugh said the tipping point was a group of three fawns that refused to leave residential areas. Instead of being scared of humans, they found homeowners made great hosts with gardens and trees aplenty.
“Had these been 18-year-old kids, it would have been felony amounts of damage for the landscape that was ruined,” Haugh said. “These deer for the past few years have more or less wiped out entire gardens.”
From Facebook videos to city employee tours, Blue Earth found enough evidence (and enough complaints from residents) to start organizing a deer hunt.
That’s similar to the story of how Mankato got its deer hunt started near Rasmussen Woods. Residents complained about the damage done to their yards, as well as the increasing risk of running into a deer at all hours of the day. While deer normally feed at night, some residents found the deer eating plants during the day.
Mankato officials say they still receive about two to five deer-related complaints a year, though they don’t officially track those numbers. That’s down significantly from the number of pre-hunt complaints, however.
City officials in Mankato and Blue Earth say the start-up costs for a deer hunt are relatively cheap for a government expense. Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms said the city’s hunt costs about $2,000 to $3,000 each year, largely for materials such as a deer stand or targets for a proficiency test would-be hunters have to pass. The city of Blue Earth has spent about $400 thus far on a deer stand and three targets.
A deer hunt can also reveal surprising details about the area. The DNR offers deer counts that they can do using a helicopter or analyzing the area where deer live, but the state has a priority list of projects to investigate as well — meaning cities such Mankato may wait several years before state officials can accept their requests.
In Blue Earth, local officials asked hunters to keep tabs on deer they see during this year’s hunt. Haugh said the local deer population is likely larger than what he and others thought after reviewing hunters’ preliminary reports.
“Even that first weekend when the hunting season started, I was really surprised,” he said.
Haugh said hunters have already bagged eight or nine deer, close to the city’s goal of 10 deer for the season. In Mankato, six deer have been harvested thus far.
Wildlife experts say the goal of a hunt isn’t to exterminate the local deer population but to scare deer off and get them to change their behavior. But hunts can come with their own difficulties.
Almost all of the hunts in urban areas in Minnesota are archery-related hunts. While using a rifle or a gun is ideal to cull deer, that simply isn’t advisable within city limits in most cases, said Barb Keller, the DNR’s big game program lead.
“Generally, it’s not a good idea to allow shotgun or rifle hunting in those areas,” she said.
Before her tenure in Minnesota, Keller used to work in a similar position in Missouri. Some Missouri cities contracted with professional hunting companies that trapped and killed deer, though Keller said she hasn’t heard of any Minnesota cities working with contractors.
A deer hunt can mitigate residents’ concerns, but there are times when hunts may not curb the local population as much as people would like.
“There may be a point where success during a deer hunt tapers off,” Innvaer said. “You come up with a static situation that unless you’re actively moving your hunters around or things like that, you may not be able to get below a certain level.”
Mankato and Blue Earth city officials say they’re confident their respective deer hunts are successfully curbing the population.
“By all counts, I wouldn’t be surprised if we held another one next year,” Haugh said.
