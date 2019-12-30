The Free Press
ä Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Wednesday, in observance of New Year’s Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
ä Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Wednesday edition of The Free Press on Thursday, along with Thursday’s edition. The Free Press office will be closed Wednesday.
ä Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Wednesday.
ä Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Wednesday.
ä Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents on Wednesday’s schedule will instead have their garbage collected Thursday, those on Thursday’s schedule will have their garbage collected Friday and those on Friday’s schedule will have their garbage collected Saturday.
ä Buses: Greater Mankato Transit bus service will not be available Wednesday.
ä Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Wednesday.
ä Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care (Eastridge) at 101 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mankato, will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Mankato Clinic’s Urgent Care will close 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until Thursday morning.
ä Shopping: Most stores will be open their usual hours Tuesday and Wednesday. Customers should check with individual stores for hours.
ä Grocery stores: Aldi’s will close 7 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until Thursday morning. Mankato’s Hy-Vee Food stores and Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Tuesday and Wednesday.
ä Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will close 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until Thursday morning.
ä Parking: Timed public parking in Mankato will not be enforced Wednesday.
ä Schools: Mankato Area Public School students are on holiday break.
