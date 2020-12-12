Much of the the debate over the past decade or so about whether to change names on buildings and streets or to remove statues has centered almost entirely on those significant historical figures who supported slavery or at least were too timid in opposing it.
But recently Native Americans have stepped up to call for the removal of statues and names of those they say aided in a systematic attempt to abuse, remove or exterminate Indigenous people.
Last year, for what is believed to be the first time, a statue of an American president was removed because of his misdeeds. Indigenous groups successfully lobbied the Arcata, California, City Council to remove a statue of William McKinley.
McKinley, they said, was a proponent of “settler colonialism” that “savaged, raped and killed” and worked to exterminate Native Americans.
The decision for the council may have been made easier by the fact there was no great sentiment toward the statue. McKinley had never set foot in and probably never heard of Arcata.
The Native American movement to reframe which historical figures should and shouldn't be honored has spread across the country.
The controversy has emerged in Mankato and elsewhere in the state as groups have pushed to remove the name of Henry Hastings Sibley, who was directed to lead the military protection of settlers in southern Minnesota during the brief U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. He also served as the state's first governor.
It was his military service that has led some Dakota and others to call for the removal of his name from Mankato's Sibley Park as well as other sites. His name is memorialized in numerous places, including Sibley County, Sibley, North Dakota, Sibley, Iowa, Hastings, Minnesota, Sibley State Park, numerous streets and, until recently, Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights.
Last week, the School Board there voted to change the name of Henry Sibley High School.
Others sympathetic to the Dakotas' message, including some members of Mankato's Indigenous People's Day committee, say they'd rather see more education and context included in the representation of Sibley rather than renaming the park.
Local historian William E. Lass has said historians consider the context of the era figures lived in when studying their legacies. He noted Sibley's actions against the Dakota were if anything seen as not going far enough among the white population at the time.
Changing a historic name is a complex topic. Removing statues honoring Robert E. Lee and other leaders involved in treason in the name of slavery is fairly easy for most people to get behind. But there are memorials, even in Arlington National Cemetery, marking Confederate soldiers buried there — grunts who did their military service as best as they understood it at the time.
The debate over Sibley hinges on your view of history, context and judging people's actions based on the times they lived in. Those pushing to remove his name cite his leadership over the tribunal that led to condemning the Dakota to death and his role in cheating the Dakota in treaty negotiations and the treatment of the Dakota following the war.
But others note that Sibley protected Dakota prisoners from angry settlers and was often criticized at the time for not being tough enough on the Dakota. Settlers, who had little to no hand in the government's abuse of treaties and failure to supply the reservation with goods, paid a horrible price when the Dakota set off the bloody war by killing hundreds of them.
In the context of 150-plus years ago, Sibley is certainly a more sympathetic figure than judging him by today's standards
The move to banish any significant figure who had a hand in abuses toward Indigenous people isn't limited to Sibley. There are groups hoping to remove statues of America's best president, Abraham Lincoln, for his allowance of executing the 38 Dakota and the military excursions against Native Americans across the West. Some tribes have even called for the demolition of Mount Rushmore National Monument.
The debate locally and nationally over historical figures viewed as enemies of Indigenous people will continue. If the debate about those who supported slavery is complicated, this debate is even more confounding for many.
I suspect that in the end the discussions will lead to reevaluating history as we know it and adding a more complete context to it rather than widespread success in renaming sites or removing statues.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
