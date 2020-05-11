The Minnesota Legislature is close to finishing one of the oddest regular sessions in its history.
Lawmakers have through the weekend to wrap up legislative business, though the ongoing COVID-19 panedemic will likely force Gov. Tim Walz to call the Legislature into numerous special sessions this year.
Still, there are plenty of topics to address, from ongoing infrastructure issues to how the state plans to spend federal coronavirus funding. Legislators adjourn May 18 but can't pass anything during the last day of the session. That gives lawmakers through Sunday. And the clock is ticking.
Budgeting
Lawmakers normally pass a supplemental budget during even-numbered years to cover any extra expenses that weren't included in the state's biennial budget. A projected $2.4 billion deficit by this time next year means lawmakers are looking to curb Minnesota's expenses wherever possible.
Area lawmakers say they don't expect many cuts to be made this year — next year's regular session will likely be the time for that — but there are several issues legislators want to address now, including potential contract reworking for more than 50,000 state workers.
Republicans are pushing to freeze upcoming raises the state negotiated last year as part of the Legislature's cost-saving measures. While a 2.25% raise already went into effect for 11 of the state's unions, another 2.5% raise is scheduled for July. The raises add about $450 million to the state's budget through 2021.
Democrats argue the raises are warranted for many employees, including those who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and renegotiating those contracts could lead to more costs in the future. The House and Senate must ratify the existing contracts by July for them to take effect; the House passed the contracts as is on Monday.
Aside from state workers, lawmakers are looking at trimming department budgets and prioritizing program funding, which may not get done this week but could be brought up during a future special session.
COVID-19 relief
Though the Legislature already has passed several coronavirus-related relief bills totaling more than $300 million, lawmakers are set to negotiate even more emergency relief this week.
House Democrats already have passed a $208 million relief package that would allocate money toward housing programs, small business loans, group home caregivers and rural broadband, among other things. Senate Republicans favor a relief package heavy on tax policy, from delayed tax payments and waived penalties to expanded family tax credits.
The two sides have the week to negotiate, but lawmakers expect to pass even more relief bills through the end of 2020 as the state's economy grapples with the ongoing effects of COVID-19.
Minnesota is set to receive $1.87 billion in federal funding to fight COVID-19. Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, has a bill that would direct roughly a third of that funding toward local governments to address the coronavirus. The Senate approved Monday an extension of a COVID-19 state fund through the end of the year.
Infrastructure
Minnesota normally passes an infrastructure bill during even-numbered years to address a growing public works project backlog. Lawmakers expect to approve a public works bill this week, though it's unclear whether Democrats and Republicans will come to an agreement over how much to spend on infrastructure.
The bill, also known as a bonding bill because Minnesota borrows money to pay for projects, is usually fiercely debated and negotiated up until the final minutes of the session.
Democrats hope to spend about $2 billion on projects, arguing the bill would create much-needed jobs in the construction industry during an economic downturn. Republicans balk at the proposed price tag. They argue the state can't afford to borrow so much with a projected state budget deficit and poor economic conditions throughout the U.S.
Several local projects, from a city of Mankato water quality proposal to a Minnesota Sex Offender Program renovation in St. Peter to the design phase of Minnesota State University's proposed Armstrong Hall reconstruction, could be included in the final bill.
What's not in debate is how much the state needs a bonding bill. Minnesota had more than $5.3 billion in project requests over the past two years, and experts say a glut of aging infrastructure will force the state to spend much more on public works over the next few years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.