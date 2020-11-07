Question: If a person has a permit to carry in Minnesota, can they transport a loaded rifle or shotgun in a vehicle?
Answer: The permit to carry law applies only to handguns, so the answer is "no" with some exceptions.
MS 97B.045 says that a person may not transport a firearm in a motor vehicle unless the firearm is:
1. Unloaded and in a gun case expressly made to contain a firearm, and the case fully encloses the firearm by being zipped, snapped, buckled, tied, or otherwise fastened, and without any portion of the firearm exposed;
2. Unloaded and in the closed trunk of a motor vehicle; or
3. A handgun carried in compliance with sections 624.714 and 624.715
4. Subd. 3. exceptions — A person may transport an unloaded, uncased firearm, excluding a pistol, in a motor vehicle while at a shooting range, lawfully hunting on private or public land; or traveling to or from a site the person intends to hunt lawfully that day or has hunted lawfully that day, unless within Anoka County, Hennepin County or Ramsey County; within the boundaries of a home rule charter or statutory city with a population of 2,500 or more; or on school grounds.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
