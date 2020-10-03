While driving into North Mankato last week, our granddaughter Stella said, "When someone who hasn't been to Mankato before comes, I make sure they see the silos and Godzilla."
The silos are, of course, the Ardent Mills silos with the massive mural painted on them. The Godzilla is the 10-foot tall stainless steel sculpture on the other end of the Veterans Memorial Bridge in North Mankato.
It got me thinking about what would be a few must-sees in this region if you are hosting a first-time visitor.
Most of you have probably hosted someone or visited someone somewhere else where the challenge of what to tour comes up.
When we went to visit my sister in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, for the first time, there was a must-see excursion to the famed Chimney Rock along the Oregon Trail. There was a hike atop the bluffs overlooking the town, a visit to an Old West museum and a stop at an old, out-of-the-way building that housed an amazing re-created soda shop, put together by a guy my sister and her husband knew.
It's hard to pick a top three or five places to take someone in this area. Part of it depends on what a visitor likes doing, whether they're nature lovers or would rather spend the day shopping and maybe taking in a play.
New Ulm is hard to compete with when it comes to impressive places to bring someone — the towering Hermann the German stature, the glockenspiel, Flandrau State Park and, of course, Schell's Brewery. I'd also take someone to the basement restaurant at Turner Hall, where the walls are covered with old German murals.
St. Peter's array of boutiques, shops and The Food Co-op would impress any shopping-minded visitor, and the arboretum at Gustavus would be a hit, at least in the warm months.
Mankato has a bunch of Trip Advisor-worthy stops beyond the silos. The bison and falls at Minneopa State Park, the sculpture tour, Children's Museum, Red Jacket and Sakatah trails, Pagliai's Pizza, Sibley Park, to name a few.
But there are plenty of other attractions of note that may not be on travel websites.
I'd take anyone to Jack McGowan's Farm, south of Mankato. It's a one-of-a-kind collection of hand-built structures, games, history and fun. Then swing by Arnie Lillo's farm and see all the steel sculptures he's created.
The Rapidan Dam and a burger and slice of pie at the Dam Store wouldn't disappoint anyone.
The little historic village of Ottawa is off the beaten path, but the collections of old stone homes and buildings are pieces of living history.
I'd take any visitor to Schmidt's Meat Market in Nicollet. Even if they were vegans, I'd take them so I could buy some Swan Lake summer sausage.
Finally, we'd have to visit Happy Chef and the last giant chef statue stationed at its namesake in the country so we could listen to him talk.
A first-time visitor would either be duly impressed — or never want to return to Mankato.
