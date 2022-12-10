Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck.
What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches in Minnesota. Snowplows start at widths of 6½ feet for smaller pickups and go up to 9- and 10-foot-wide plows for dump trucks. The most common size plow is 7 feet 6 inches.
If you have a blade that is more than 8 feet 6 inches, you can apply for a permit through the state.
The permit will allow you to transport the plow on the roadway.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
