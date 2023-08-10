MANKATO — If you love cycling or supporting it, Key City Bike has a fundraiser for you.
Key City Bike is hosting Wheelworks 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday.
In its 10th year, the fundraiser is free and open to the public, though a $10-per person donation is suggested.
Funds raised will go to support programming and operations of Key City Bike, which is a nonprofit community bike space largely run by volunteers and supported by members. It’s been around for about 20 years, and its mission is to recycle, reclaim and empower.
The organization fixes up donated bikes, selling them at a sliding-scale fee.
“We want to reduce barriers to cycling,” said Amanda Anez, board chair for Key City Bike. “If you look at our yearly figures, all calculated, we send about 900 bikes out the door each year.”
Located at Key City Bike at 204 East Vine St., the Wheelworks event typically draws about 120 people.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m., professional artist Wyatt Ryan, of Rochester, will take bike portraits, head shots or group pictures with bikes. A bike ride scavenger hunt is at 6 p.m. and a tire-changing contest will run throughout the fundraiser, with people trying to change a tire as fast as possible.
A silent auction will feature submitted work by local artists, with pieces for sale until 8:30 p.m.
Live music will start at 6:30 p.m., with DJ Jax, Soul Folk Union, and Jaw Knee Vee playing. There will also be ample family-friendly activities such as chalk, bubbles and crafts.
“Wheelworks is an opportunity to connect with the community,” Anez said. “We celebrate art and bicycle advocacy and raise funds to support the programming of Key City Bike.”
Key City also stands ready with DIY repair resources, she said.
The organization offers volunteer opportunities, and people can buy used bikes and parts from them. To learn more about Key City, go to keycitybike.org/annual-report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.