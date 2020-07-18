ST. PETER — When the St. Peter Fourth of July parade was canceled this year, Bernie Thieman didn't let it faze him.
"I put two magnetic flags on my car and drove down the streets and threw out Tootsie Rolls. But no one got them, so I went back and picked them up myself," Thieman said with a laugh.
And if the local football season has to be canceled this fall, Thieman, who has raised the flag on the high school field since the early 1950s, has a plan.
"I'll just go up there and do it anyway."
Thieman, 84, was honored Saturday at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial in Minnesota Square Park during a ceremony put on by the Last Man Club of St. Peter Vietnam War Era.
He's had a lifelong dedication to his community and the military, serving in the local Army National Guard unit for 29 years, starting in 1953 until retiring as first sergeant in 1982. He has served in the St. Peter American Legion Honor Guard for more than 60 years.
"Bernie has done so much for so many people. Still to this day, he goes up to the assisted living places to visit veterans and others," said William Kastens, who has had leaderships posts in the American Legion Post 37 and Last Man Club.
"He puts all the flags up at cemeteries and takes them down. He's been active in lots of veterans organizations and helped with the (veterans) memorial."
Thieman's father served in World War I and he lost a brother in World War II. When his brother's body was relocated from its burial site in Saipan to St. Peter in 1947, Thieman, then age 12 or 13, was the altar boy at the funeral.
"I saw the Honor Guard and I said I might want to do that some day."
A few years later, he got the chance. He'd joined the local National Guard unit just out of high school and one day an honor guard member tapped Thieman, who had a fresh uniform, to stand in at a funeral for an absent member.
He's served in the Honor Guard at countless funerals and events ever since.
Thieman admits it's a bit tougher each year.
"It's getting harder and harder. After a firing squad, I have to fold the flag. It's harder to present the flag. I'm burying friends and relatives and people my age. So it's more emotional now."
Thieman, a retired letter carrier, also has erected flags and removed them on Memorial Day at area cemeteries, something he's done since 1974.
He also served on the fire department from the 1960s to 2000.
Former St. Peter Fire Chief Windy Block said he joined the department in the '70s. "I was a young pup and Bernie took me under his wing."
Shawn Schloesser, commander of Post 37, said Thieman has never slowed in his dedication.
"Even amid a pandemic, you visited every cemetery to play a bugle," Schloesser said.
After getting his plaque, Thieman thanked the crowd that had turned out.
"I didn't need all this," he said of the honor for all his service. "If I didn't like doing it, I wouldn't do it."
