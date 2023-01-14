Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question — are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving?
So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell).
I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse.
Answer: A driver can use their hazard lights to warn other motorists of a vehicular traffic hazard that requires caution in approaching, overtaking or passing.
Situations with limited visibility such as a blizzard, thick fog and heavy rain could constitute a traffic hazard. Other hazardous scenarios could include:
• A vehicle having issues maintaining a minimum safe speed.
• A flat tire or mechanical breakdown on the shoulder of the road.
• An impaired driver or driver conducting dangerous behaviors.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
