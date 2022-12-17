Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event, and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight, and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer.
Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?
Answer: You are not required to pull a trailer. The aisles and access to all emergency exits need to be unobstructed. Items including band equipment would need to be contained so it doesn’t slide around the compartment.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
