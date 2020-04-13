Common wisdom says that if a small business is still in operation five years after it first opened, the owners are doing something right. Based on their store expansion, extended hours, a community mural, and a booming side business only three years after their start, Denise and Jes Tano of Mankato’s Whimsy and Weathered are doing more than just the right thing – they’re doing something extraordinary.
“The magic formula for us is that we are family, we’re driven, and we have an amazing work ethic,” said Denise, mother of Jes. “We believed in each other.”
Whimsy and Weathered, a painted furniture and home accessory store, was born of an actual whim. After years working in corrections, Denise was looking for a new career more suited to her interest in design and art and had the idea for a store that was only open a few days per month. She immediately reached out to Jes, who had worked with her throughout high school in Denise’s wedding design business and had bought out the company after finishing her undergraduate’s degree.
“I have zero bookkeeping skills,” Denise laughed. “It’s her business sense that guides the business. I will have these creative ideas, and she’ll always say, ‘Let me do the math for you.’”
The math they chose for their vintage-feel store in Old Town Mankato was a successful equation. When they first created Whimsy, the mother-daughter team intended the store to be open only four days per month over one long weekend. Thanks to increasing demand, they’re now anticipating a switch to eight days over two weekends per month. They’ve also doubled the square footage of their store.
“I never thought we’d expand at this point,” Jes said. “I thought that if we expanded, it would be year seven or we’d be going to a different building.”
The team turned their former storage area in the back of their shop, plus some extra footage leased by their landlord, into a natural extension complete with painted brick walls and much more product. They also installed a fireplace that complements the ever-changing rotation of goods.
“Each time you come in, the experience is different because the layout is different and what we have available is different,” Denise said. The Whimsy team prides itself on the variety and quality of goods they sell.
“We don’t carry anything in the store that we wouldn’t put in our own homes,” Denise added.
Clearly, what the Tano women put in their homes is popular with their customers. The Whimsy team’s home décor picks are fast-sellers and led to an unexpected demand for design services. Patrons began visiting the store with pictures of Whimsy-created designs and asking the Tano team to help them re-create the look in their own living rooms. Now, the Tanos’ in-home design and paint consulting is a staple of the Whimsy business.
“We got asked a couple times and gave it a go, and with each one we learned a little more,” Jes said. She and her mother visit a client’s home to offer fresh perspective and do a little redesigning. Often this involves bringing a few pieces from the store, but their goal is to use as much of the owners’ original décor as possible.
Another aspect of the Tanos’ home design services is holiday decorating. This year, they received more requests than they could handle, but it’s one of their favorite services.
“Put the tree up, fluff it, put the lights on – Whimsy will do the rest,” Denise explained. “People really enjoy that.”
Family mattersThe Whimsy women’s confidence in taking on more projects stems mainly from their unwavering faith in their capacity for teamwork. Being family helps them understand the other’s perspective.
“People say to us all the time, ‘It must be great to work with family!’” Denise said. “Yes, I’m living the dream, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t argue. The thing that Jes and I are good about is it’s short, quick, and done. Five minutes later, we’re on to the next thing.”
A similar sense of style certainly helps. Jes and Denise both select the items found on their sales floor and have discovered that while the pieces they choose may be different, the overall look is seamless. The mother-daughter team also has a strong understanding of their core values and keep them at the center of what they do.
“When you run a business, I think it’s very important that you don’t lose your brand and don’t lose your values for a dollar,” Jes said. “To find the balance of that is really (about) making a business where you can continue to do what you love and be successful enough to pay your bills and not lose yourself along the way. That’s really what I think Whimsy is about.”
Whimsy’s focus on their brand and legacy was the driving force behind the Whimsy Wings mural the Tanos commissioned for the side of their building. Visitors to Old Town see two sets of pink wings, one smaller than the other, stretching overhead along the red brick wall. Jes and Denise get a special kick out of seeing pictures of the mural crop up in their followers’ Facebook accounts.
“It was a lot of planning and a lot of saving,” Denise remembered. The Whimsy team reached out to the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts to find a muralist and settled on artist Michael Cimino. From start to finish, the mural took only nine months and became a downtown favorite.
“It was the perfect way for us to let people know where we are, but also give back to the community at the same time,” Jes said.
Positively impacting the community that has given so much to them is of first importance to both of them, especially as they move into their fourth business year.
“It’s such a blessing, the people who come in here who love and support us and believe in our dreams,” Denise said. “What the community has given us is unmeasurable. It’s changed my life.”
Jes feels that the acceptance and support that Whimsy has found in the Mankato area is more than just business success. It’s also a confirmation that dreams are achievable.
“It actually works,” Jes said. “Your ideas and your craziness and all those things combined are something you can do not only as a passion but as a business. I love to design and I love to decorate, so the fact that I get to wake up every day and do that for other people – I think that’s my favorite part.”
