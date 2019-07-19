ST. PETER — The building that housed Whiskey River will be reopened as a bar and restaurant this fall by a family with decades of experience.
Whiskey River restaurant closed January 2017 and later Nicollet County Bank donated the building on Highway 99 to the William R. Witty American Legion Post 37. But Legion members earlier this year voted not to move into it because renovation work would have been too costly for the Post to handle.
The property has been sold to Dan Neisen and his son Ryan, who operate bars in Belle Plaine. Dan runs the Red Door Bar, which he's been at for 40 years, while Ryan owns Neisen's Corner Bar.
Three of Dan's brothers also own bars, including in Henderson, Gaylord and Fairfax — all carrying the Neisen name on them.
Dan Neisen said they haven't settled on a name for St. Peter yet but are considering Neisen's on 99 or Neisen's by the River.
"We're opening a sports bar. We'll bring in more TVs, sell pulltabs for the Legion."
They plan to close the sale in about a month, do remodeling and hope to be open by September.
Shawn Schloesser, who chaired the Legion committee that worked to sell the building, said they are happy how things turned out.
"Myself and the others on the committee, we're not in the real estate business. It's nice to know that it's going to go to a good home and be opened up for the community and to have it off the American Legion."
Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Early this year the Region Nine Development Commission, working with the Legion, consulted with three real estate agents who estimated the property would sell for between $260,000 and $310,000.
