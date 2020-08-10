NORTH MANKATO — Jim Whitlock will seek a second term on the North Mankato City Council.
Whitlock filed his candidacy Monday, running for one of two seats up for election in November. Nancy Goodwin previously filed.
The other seat up for election is held by Billy Steiner, who hadn't filed as of Monday. Filings close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitlock won his first race in 2016 when a crowded field of 11 candidates ran for two council seats, including one open seat and one held by Steiner.
So far, Mayor Mark Dehen is the only candidate who has filed for the two-year term of mayor.
