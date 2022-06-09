MANKATO — For the baby great horned owl trapped in Minnesota State University's outdoor track and field facility this week, there were a lot of unanswered questions.
The 2022 hatchling certainly didn't know what a 400-meter synthetic track was, or where its owl parents were, or how to get over the 8-foot chainlink fence, or when its ordeal might end.
A rescue was required but MSU, which wrapped up spring semester a month ago, is mostly a ghost campus in June, vacant of most students and staff.
So an obvious question remained for an owl desperately in need of a human to wander by and offer a helping hand. Would anyone come in time?
And if so, who?
As it turned out, the person was Jody Habinck, who not only is a lover of the outdoors, a fan of wildlife, an Eagle Scout, and the assistant Scoutmaster for Mankato's Troop 24, he's also an MSU security officer.
"I was just doing daily patrols and went out to check one of the areas when I noticed there was an object along the fence line where it didn't look like it should be. It was not moving," said Habinck, who took a closer look at the grayish blob. "It was a great horned owl. ... You could tell he was in a bad situation."
One other thing about Habinck. He's the son-in-law of Thomas Bruegger, a former conservation director in Iowa. When Habinck would visit Bruegger's home while dating his daughter Rebecca, Tom would often be rehabilitating an injured animal. One time it was a raccoon, another time it was a deer, another time it was a screech owl.
Letting nature take its course wasn't an option for Tom Bruegger's son-in-law.
"He would have not been very happy if I'd just driven on and left it," Habinck said.
So instead, he called the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which put him in contact with the University of Minnesota's Raptor Center.
The experts at the U asked questions about the condition of the owl and then called in their south-central Minnesota response team, otherwise known as Gary and Velma Rowles, of North Mankato.
The couple, as they've done hundreds of times in the past decade, flew into action to help a distressed bird. Their interest in raptors was spurred by some cousins of the great horned owl — a pair of barred owls that nested in a hollow tree on Sherman Street in lower North Mankato many years ago. The Rowles and their neighbors were fascinated.
"The neighborhood kind of gathered around in chairs in the evening and watched the adults bringing food to the little ones," Velma said. "As they came out of the tree, the neighborhood kind of looked after them."
That led the couple to volunteer for the Raptor Center, something that results in them going out on calls 25 or 30 times in a typical year.
"It's just a way of giving back to the environment," she said.
On Saturday, they were called to Le Sueur County to help a baby screech owl that had fallen to the ground, putting him back in a tree.
On Wednesday, they were racing up to MSU, hoping this call would be another of the happy ones. Many times, the birds are too far gone to be saved.
Gary approached the great horned owl from the front, keeping its attention. Velma, 81, with her welder's gloves on, came from behind. They were chattering quietly, "It's OK," "Take it easy," "Be calm."
"We didn't have any trouble picking it up," said Velma, who gave the bird a quick checkup, looking for injuries such as a broken wing. "He was pretty calm and then, all of a sudden, decided to do a feisty wing slap, which showed he was healthy. ... He did all the normal hissing sounds and clicking his beak when I picked him up."
The bird is clearly a youngster, based on his fuzzy feathers and the absence of the adult "horn" feathers that give the species its name.
The theory is that the owlet was making a flight attempt from a taller tree, glided over the fence that surrounds the MSU track and couldn't undertake the more advanced maneuver of taking flight from the ground.
"They do much better going from branch to branch," she said.
During the rescue, a man from a nearby residential area asked what was happening and agreed to have the owl placed in his maple tree. The youngster was already working itself higher into the tree as evening approached on Wednesday.
"The hope was that when darkness came and the other owls woke up, they'd call to him and he'd respond," Habinck said.
Velma was optimistic about the owl's fate. Its parents were almost certainly in the area. And owls are very good at hearing and being heard. So she figured the young one would soon be loudly and successfully begging for a meal.
"They're fed by the adults," she said. "And great horned owls will even feed their young if they're on the ground, which some raptors won't. But they're not safe on the ground because of the cats and the dogs that could get them."
As soon as the owlet was placed in the tree, it showed clear signs of being pleased to have regained some altitude.
"He was kind of hopeless," Habinck said. "Then we popped him in the tree, and he really perked up and his eyes started shining."
During four years working for MSU Security, this is Habinck's first owl rescue, although he's seen plenty of wildlife on his patrols — deer, turkeys, possum, raccoons, a family of foxes.
"I got sprayed by a skunk more than once," he said.
During the school year, the sightings are mostly on the southern side of campus where athletic fields and nature trails are surrounded by forested ravines.
"What's interesting is as soon as the students are gone, the animals take over," he said. "That's kind of a bonus. I love the outdoors."
The timing of the apparently successful rescue of the young owl, though, had special meaning for Tom Bruegger's son-in-law. Bruegger, who died in December, lived with Jody and Rebecca Habinck in their Mankato home in the final years of his life.
Last weekend, they were at Bruegger's memorial service in the Loess Hills area of western Iowa, a nature area Bruegger helped develop.
"I spread his ashes among those hills on Sunday evening," Habinck said.
Fewer than three days after honoring a man who made a habit of rescuing orphaned animals, Habinck found himself in a position to do the same: "It was pretty neat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.