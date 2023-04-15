Question: My son recently got his driver’s license. Does his name need to be on the proof of auto insurance card?
Answer: Minnesota accepts proof of auto insurance on paper or electronically. You son’s name doesn’t need to be listed on the card as long as someone’s is.
Talk to your auto insurance agent about adding him to your coverage. Here is what the card must state:
• Insured's name.
• Policy number.
• Policy dates of coverage.
• Make, model and year of the vehicle being covered.
• Vehicle identification number or at least the last three digits of that number.
• Name of the obligor providing coverage.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.