Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1045 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 800.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1045 AM CDT Saturday was 800.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 805.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 806.0 feet on 04/05/2011. &&