MANKATO — The Mankato Clinic will add a floor to its Wickersham campus building to expand services for women.
A bowling alley with a long local history — Victory Bowl/Mickey’s Sports Bar — on south Victory Drive is slated for an exterior upgrade.
And Cambria is planning a new building for a retail store, showroom and warehouse for its popular line of countertops, according to plans recently filed with the city.
Mankato Clinic
Steve Hatkin, Mankato Clinic’s chief financial officer, said the Wickersham addition has been years in the making.
“Several years ago we identified that we’d outgrown our existing space for our OB department (at the Main Street Clinic). Our space didn’t offer the amenities and environment our female patients want.”
Wickersham, built in 2013, was designed so a second floor could be added, including using poured concrete on the roof. The first floor currently features children’s health services and will continue to after the second floor is added.
Hatkin said the new space will feature lots of large windows to bring in natural light. The space will include OB ultrasound so that patients can go from their physician appointment to their ultrasound in the same building. Mammography will be offered at both Wickersham and Main Street.
“It will cover all women’s services through life, but for women having babies, having services for mom and then for their kids in the same space is attractive,” Hatkin said.
The new space will also support the clinic’s midwife program, which started this year. “We’ll have a place for that to grow. A lot of women seek that out.”
He said the clinic received input from their patient advisory group, surveys of patients and discussions with providers about what the new space should look like.
Hatkin said steel for the project has been ordered and is expected to arrive in January, when construction will begin. WEB Construction, which built the original building, is doing the project.
He said starting the work in winter made the most sense. The membrane covering the current concrete roof will have to be removed and is then exposed to potential water issues during construction. “It’s easier to deal with snow than the rain in summer,” he said of the construction.
The construction is expected to be a 12-14 month project.
The Wickersham campus is at 1421 Premier Drive, on the corner of Highway 22 North and County Road 26 (227th Street).
The footprint of the existing building isn’t being expanded.
Exterior finishes include materials to match the existing Wickersham campus.
Victory Bowl/Mickey’s
Doug DeMarce, part-owner of Victory Bowl and the Wow Zone, said that when they opened the Wow Zone several years ago the intention was to sell the Victory Bowl.
“But as we were going along we realized there are different demographics and Victory Bowl has been going strong, especially since the pandemic. And our food business has been stronger and stronger,” DeMarce said.
“We do a lot of leagues and company parties and more adult birthday parties. There’s weekend bowling, tournaments, high school tournaments.”
He said the interior of the building started undergoing renovations a few years ago. “We did the bowling area, new flooring and carpeting. We renovated the bar area and extended our kitchen. And we put in a glass garage door between the bar and bowling area to open it up. People really love that because they can move between the two areas,” DeMarce said.
Now, the last work will be done by dressing up the exterior, which has been largely untouched since the late 1980s.
The exterior upgrade will include stone, stucco, new paint and a new parapet extending above the roof line, as well as metal coping and roof detail.
The building, at 203 S. Victory Drive, has been around for more than 60 years.
Originally opened as The Double Deuce in 1960 by Jerry Dutler and Bill Smith, the 12-lane bowling alley and bar was purchased by DeMarce in 1974, who changed the name to Victory Bowl. In 1988 he changed the name of the bar from DJ’s Lounge to Mickey’s.
Cambria retail store
Cambria is planning a retail sales and display showroom on the northeast side of Mankato, east of Highway 22 between Highway 14 and Technology Drive, just east of Federated Insurance.
Plans show an 11,200-square-foot building, loading dock and 36 new parking stalls.
The new building will include warehouse space, office space and a nearly 3,000-square-foot showroom.
The business operation plan submitted to the city estimated there would be two to five customer visits per day, by appointment. One employee will be in the showroom as a showroom manager.
The office space is estimated to have six sales employees as well as five mortgage employees in this office.
The warehouse would be used for shipping of fabricated countertops. Six installation technicians using three trucks will service three routes daily. The warehouse will store installation tools and equipment as well as fabricated countertops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.