MANKATO — In a bit of bad news for rib-eaters, the Mankato area was a regional focal point for Sunday rainfall. But for people ranging from farmers to owners of thirsty lawns and gardens, the widespread wet weather was welcome in a mostly dry summer.
Multiple amateur weather stations reported from just under an inch to more than 2 inches of rain by early evening Sunday in and near Mankato. Lake Washington and Kasota had reports of more than 3 inches.
It was 1 to 2 inches from New Ulm to Lake Crystal to St. Clair to Janesville to Waseca.
The totals dropped off substantially to the north of St. Peter, including less than a half-inch in much of northern Le Sueur County and eastern Sibley County.
Even before the majority of the precipitation fell, the forecast and an already soggy Riverfront Park prompted the cancellation of the final day of the four-day Mankato RibFest. City officials pulled the plug just before 10:30 a.m.
“RibFest events scheduled for today (August 6) have been canceled due to the weather and ground conditions,” civic center co-directors Eric Jones and Brian Sather announced.
Red Dirt Road and Chris Hawkey were the scheduled performers for the free Sunday wrap-up to RibFest.
Weather was favorable for the initial days of the 25th anniversary of the festival, including Saturday when only light rain fell in Mankato before midnight. The Thursday night, Friday night and extended Saturday schedules — when gate fees are charged for higher profile bands — generally draw the largest crowds and are key to the annual event’s revenue generation.
While much of south-central Minnesota received substantial rain, some of the most drought-afflicted parts of the state — including the Rochester area — received minimal precipitation or were shut out.
