MANKATO — Juliann Wiersma has been appointed to fill the Blue Earth County commissioner Dist. 1 seat that was vacated by Colleen Landkamer, who was named to be the state director of the United States Department of Agriculture.
Wiersma, communications and development director for Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota, will serve until the November election when a new commissioner will be elected.
The only person to file for the seat is retired Taxpayer Services Director Patty O’Connor.
Wiersma, a Minnesota State University graduate, said she has been interested in public service and jumped at the chance to temporarily fill the county board seat.
“I think we all have a responsibility as citizens to participate in democratic activities,” Wiersma said in a statement. “I think this is unique and possible with the continued participation of passionate, democratic minded citizens.”
Three people had filed letters of interest to fill the seat, but one was not qualified as they did not reside in the district. The other letter of interest was from James Norman. The county board on Tuesday appointed Wiersma.
Wiersma will be administered the oath of office prior to the next board meeting on July 12.
