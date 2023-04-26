MANKATO — Andy Wilke, who has been with Greater Mankato Growth since 2021, has been promoted to executive vice president of the organization.
In his expanded role, he will focus on membership and business development by managing the GMG membership team and chamber of commerce related areas of work.
“Andy has a proven record of advocating for businesses in Mankato, and I am excited for him to take on an expanded leadership role at GMG helping drive the economic prosperity of our members and the region,” President and CEO Jessica Beyer said in a statement.
Wilke previously served on the GMG Board of Directors, was chair of the Visit Mankato Board of Governors, and co-chair of the GMG public affairs steering committee.
He joined GMG staff in 2021 as business development and public affairs director.
He previously worked in the private sector in retail real estate with Brookfield Properties (formerly General Growth), including management of River Hills Mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.