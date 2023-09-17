You’ve probably heard of the Minnesota Long Good-bye. On Saturday former students and graduates of Wilson Campus School were practicing its counterpart: the Minnesota Long Hello.
Greetings started in the parking lot on the Minnesota State University campus, moved up to the entrance to the Centennial Student Union, and up to the ballroom entrance, where Arn and Meg Kind and John Ries were greeting people and handing out name tags. The Kinds graduated in 1971 and ’72, respectively, so name tags were a must.
Vail (Rollings) Belgard, who got the Wilson Campus School reunions rolling many years ago, was there with husband Hugh. They held reunions in Garden City.
Mike Mitchell, who took over from her, was there with wife Lucinda, enjoying the opportunity to see long-time friends. He organized reunions at the civic center, Minnesota State and the Kato Ballroom, then at Ribfest.
“We had to literally find addresses, mail out (invitations), you know, postage to everyone and get returns. It was a difficult thing,” he said of those early years. They worked toward larger reunions by also inviting parents, he said.
Mitchell’s siblings Rod, Jackie, Deanna, Brad and Brian all attended Wilson, but not all graduated from there. They had all schools covered, with Deanna graduating from East High School and Jackie from Mankato West High School; the others graduated from Wilson.
Kevin McLaughlin’s family moved from Winona to Porter Street, across from where Wilson was constructed. After climbing on the site during construction, he attended kindergarten through fourth grade. Brother Tom, who was also in attendance, attended Wilson sixth grade through junior year, he recalled. This was his first Wilson reunion.
“It was a great kickoff to start school (at Wilson),” he said, “because it was a little neighborhood. There was like one kindergarten class, one first grade, so you went through with your neighbor kids, your friends.”
He couldn’t draw a line between attending Wilson and his eventual graphic design career, both as a practitioner and instructor at South Central College, but he said, “The thing that my classmates remember me from was doodling in class.”
Dan Duffy was a member of the Class of 1965, just the second year of classes, so many of the people who graduated later were just in junior high when he attended Wilson. He had been told six or seven members of his class would be at the reunion.
“Everybody kind of lived up on the hill in those days,” Duffy said. “And you knew their brothers and sisters. We had good relationships with everybody.”
Organizers Lana Peterson Hedlund and Susan Dunn Ostedahl received positive RSVPs from at least one person in every class, from 1963 to 1977, they said. In total, just over 260 were expected. At least one person found out about the reunion through a Friday Free Press article and attended.
Wendell Jahnke was coach of the first two Wilson High School football teams. With a new school, upper classmen were hard to find.
“In those days, I think maybe we had one senior (boy). I don’t even know if he played. So, we were playing sophomores and freshmen,” he said. That resulted in a lot of losses.
Jahnke returned to Minnesota State for his master’s degree, then spent many years in administration in university advancement.
He watched as Principal Dr. Donald Glines tried innovative new curriculum techniques, such as no requirements, no letter grades and a strong individual advisor-advisee emphasis.
“I think we need innovation; Don went pretty far,” he admitted. “He was a little beyond where I would have gone, but I still think we need to do more of that.”
But he was happy to be back celebrating what Wilson Campus School meant.
“Those two years I remember being some of the finest in my life,” he said. “I enjoyed those people.”
In addition to a social hour and dinner, several attendees shared stories about their time at Wilson. Arn and Meg Kind had scanned dozens of photographs, which played on the 17 screens around the ballroom walls. A historical display was prepared by the university and available for viewing on the first floor of the Memorial Library.
