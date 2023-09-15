MANKATO — Susan Dunn Oftedahl and Lana Peterson Hedlund have put together a party for this weekend, and people seem to be excited to attend.
Of the 637 graduates of Wilson Campus School, a laboratory school that operated out of what is now Wiecking Center on the Minnesota State University campus, more than 260 have RSVP’d that they plan to attend the all-school reunion.
“A few years ago, I realized that our class missed our 50th and we hadn’t seen each other,” said Dunn Oftedahl, who with Peterson Hedlund graduated in 1968. She organized a luncheon, and many of the class of 34 graduates attended.
She said she thought, “It’s really special when we get together with the whole school, and we ought to have an all-school reunion.”
Peterson Hedlund gives her credit for taking the bull by the horns, but she credits the MSU alumni office, which kept good records of those who attended, and previous all-school reunion organizers Mike Mitchell and Larry Westlund.
“Mike handed me a big file box and said, ‘Here!’ And I sat on that for a couple of years and then thought, ‘Yup, we need to do it before any more time passes.’”
A laboratory school has been a part of Minnesota State since it was known at Mankato Teachers College and located in downtown Mankato. College students got real-life experience in classrooms with real elementary and high school students.
The Wilson Campus School operated from 1963-77, with students taught by some college professors and college students. Students could take college courses, the two said, and at one point the curriculum became more open and unstructured. This was good for some but not for others.
A member of that first class, 1962-63, is Kay Norton. She provided additional information about the laboratory school tradition in Mankato.
“Our class was the first graduating class from the school. The first year the Campus School occupied the ‘new’ building was our ninth grade year,” she said.
“When the new building was built, the school started out only going through ninth grade as it was in the lower campus. The plan was to make it a full high school so the school was K-12 in the end. Each year they added on another grade, so our class was the ‘top dog’ for four years straight.”
Classes were designed for a maximum of 50 students each.
“Each year we lost some, some moved and a lot of guys left since we didn’t have a full sports program until the last year when we were a full high school. Our teams were rather pathetic because there was only one boy in our class, so the athletes were from the younger classes.”
She said they had the same teachers/professors each year in each subject, and there were many student teachers along the way.
“I think the biggest difference (with Wilson) for me is that because our classes were so small, we had grade 7 through 12, all in one part of the building,” said Dunn Oftedahl. “And so you got to know people’s brothers and sisters, older and younger.”
Peterson Hedlund understands the transition of format because her brother also attended, starting two years after her.
“When Susan and I went to Wilson, we had a very normal, traditional education,” she said. “When (my brother) started in 1970, (Principal) Dr. (Donald) Glines started moving towards the more innovative, open school kind of concept.”
As the university got larger and moved away from its origins as a school that trained teachers, the laboratory school was discontinued.
Using information gathered by Mitchell and Westlund for past reunions, plus information from the university, was a great starting point. But it was still daunting, Dunn Ostedahl said.
“I think the enthusiasm of wanting to see people is often overshadowed as being too much work. How are we going to get ahold of people? And really, that’s the biggest hurdle,” she said.
About 60 graduates are deceased. Of the other more than 600, only about 300 are on Facebook. Activity on the social media varies. Their first idea, they said, was to find a class leader from each year and to start there.
Judging by their results, whatever they did has worked.
The main event of the weekend is a social hour at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by a dinner at 6 p.m., in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom. Self-guided tours of Wiecking Center are encouraged from 2-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A memorabilia display has been created by the university and is on the first floor of the Memorial Library.
“They agreed to move the displays to the first floor, rather than on the second floor of the library,” Peterson Hedlund said. “And that will be nice because we’ll have good access since it’s right next to the student union.”
Previously, organizers planned reunions for a small town near Mankato, at least one at the Kato Ballroom and a couple of them where a Wilson table was at the annual RibFest. They’ve always been fun events, the organizers said, often aided by technology: photographs shared on cellphones.
“It’s fun to go back and tell silly stories about things that happened while you were in high school. But it’s much more satisfying to hear people talk about what they’ve done in their lives, where they’ve been and, you know, their children and grandchildren, and things like that,” Dunn Oftedahl said.
