MINNESOTA LAKE — A 34-year-old Wells man was injured Sunday when the semi he was driving rolled near a road curve about 5 miles east of Minnesota Lake.
Louie Weston Brua Mortenson told Faribault County deputies he had been driving a westbound semi on 250th Street shortly after noon and was near 610th Avenue. After rounding a curve, he said a gust of wind picked up the truck's trailer. The vehicle tipped over and landed on the driver's side in the road's south ditch.
Mortenson was taken to the hospital in Albert Lea hospital with unspecified injuries.
