A long stretch of Interstate 90 and other highways across southwest Minnesota reopened Friday morning after overnight closures due to drifting snow and whiteout conditions.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said I-90 between Fairmont and the South Dakota border reopened 9 a.m. Friday.
The State Patrol said it responded to more than 200 crashes and spinouts across the state Thursday evening. That included one fatal crash, along U.S. Highway 10 in Ramsey.
Dozens of drivers were left stranded Thursday night after vehicles got stuck in drifts or after highways closed. In a letter posted online Friday, thanking those who helped in the storm response, Cottonwood County Sheriff Jason Purrington said 52 stranded drivers spent Thursday night at the Business, Arts and Recreation Center in Windom.
The National Weather Service issued a special statement Friday afternoon urging motorists in southern and central regions to be aware of icy roads and drifting snow late into Friday night, including in Sibley, Brown, Nicollet and Watonwan counties in this area.
Winds were expected to diminish Saturday, but temperatures will remain below freezing.
